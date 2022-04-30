How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Nationals take on the Giants after Robles' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (7-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-7, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -252, Nationals +206; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the San Francisco Giants after Victor Robles had four hits against the Giants on Friday.

San Francisco is 5-4 at home and 13-7 overall. The Giants have hit 23 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Washington is 7-15 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has a .290 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has five doubles and two home runs. Joc Pederson is 9-for-26 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .357 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has five doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-43 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)