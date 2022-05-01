 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-7, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 14-7 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 3-11 record in home games and a 7-16 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has two doubles and six home runs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 9-for-35 with three doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has six doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-43 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 1-9, .243 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

