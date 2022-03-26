How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Anaheim takes on San Jose on 8-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (27-28-11, sixth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-28-8, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to break its eight-game losing streak when the Ducks take on San Jose.

The Sharks are 7-8-3 against Pacific teams. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Ducks are 14-20-5 against conference opponents. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

Anaheim knocked off San Jose 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 62 total points for the Sharks, 27 goals and 35 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 30 goals and has 53 points. Adam Henrique has 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Ducks: Anthony Stolarz: day to day (illness), Josh Mahura: day to day (illness), Troy Terry: day to day (illness).