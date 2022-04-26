How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Anaheim after Bonino's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (30-36-14, seventh in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-35-12, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit San Jose after Nick Bonino scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Sharks have gone 9-10-4 against division opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

The Ducks are 15-27-6 in Western Conference play. Anaheim averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 26, San Jose won 4-1. Timo Meier scored a team-high three goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 43 assists and has 52 points this season. Meier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 65 points, scoring 36 goals and collecting 29 assists. Ryan Getzlaf has six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: day to day (lower body).