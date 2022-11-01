How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

In San Francisco, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and went 9-12-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 216 chances for a 19.0% success rate.

Anaheim is 1-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 1-6-1 overall. The Ducks are 1-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the last matchup. Trevor Zegras led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karlsson has six goals and five assists for the Sharks. Nico Sturm has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Zegras has scored four goals with one assist for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).