How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only way to watch Ducks games this season.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Ducks in action against the Sharks after shootout win

Anaheim Ducks (3-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks after the Ducks took down the San Jose Sharks 6-5 in a shootout.

San Jose is 0-1-1 against the Pacific Division and 3-8-1 overall. The Sharks have gone 2-4-0 in games decided by a goal.

Anaheim went 11-12-3 in Pacific Division games and had a 31-37-14 record overall last season. The Ducks scored 228 total goals last season (48 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 6-5 in a shootout. Adam Henrique scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has four goals and three assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has four goals and eight assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).