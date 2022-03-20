How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose takes on Arizona on 3-game losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (20-37-4, eighth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (26-27-8, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -233, Coyotes +190; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose enters the matchup against Arizona as losers of three straight games.

The Sharks are 12-15-3 in Western Conference games. San Jose is last in the Western Conference averaging 7 points per game. Timo Meier leads the team with 58 total points.

The Coyotes are 11-19-2 in conference games. Arizona averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 28, San Jose won 8-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with 25 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 58 points. Logan Couture has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-13 in 42 games this season. Clayton Keller has 16 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).