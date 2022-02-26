How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Boston takes on San Jose, seeks 4th straight victory

Boston Bruins (30-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-22-6, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into a matchup against San Jose as winners of three straight games.

The Sharks have gone 12-11-3 in home games. San Jose averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Bruins are 14-7-3 on the road. Boston is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Boston won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 23 goals, adding 29 assists and recording 52 points. Logan Couture has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 50 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 22 assists. Jake DeBrusk has four goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-4-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.