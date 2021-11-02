How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Buffalo following overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-2-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-3-0, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -168, Sabres +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Buffalo Sabres after the Sharks defeated Winnipeg 2-1 in overtime.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. The Sabres scored 30 power play goals with a 21.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: out (covid-19 protocol), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Logan Couture: day to day (illness), Andrew Cogliano: out (covid-19 protocol).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).