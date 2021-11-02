 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Buffalo, Bay Area, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Buffalo and the Bay Area, you can also stream Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Buffalo following overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (5-2-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-3-0, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -168, Sabres +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Buffalo Sabres after the Sharks defeated Winnipeg 2-1 in overtime.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes per game.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. The Sabres scored 30 power play goals with a 21.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: out (covid-19 protocol), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Logan Couture: day to day (illness), Andrew Cogliano: out (covid-19 protocol).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

