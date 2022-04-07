How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Gaudreau and Calgary take on San Jose

Calgary Flames (42-19-9, first in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-31-9, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +198, Flames -244; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against San Jose. He currently ranks fourth in the in the NHL with 96 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 62 assists.

The Sharks are 8-8-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Flames are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks seventh in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on March 22, San Jose won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 37 assists and has 68 points this season. Tomas Hertl has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 97 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 63 assists. Elias Lindholm has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Flames: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (illness), Oliver Kylington: out (upper body).