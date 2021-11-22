How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Raleigh, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Carolina puts road win streak on the line against San Jose

By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (14-2-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-8-1, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +124, Hurricanes -148; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hits the road against San Jose looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 3-3-1 at home. San Jose averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 8-1-0 in road games. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Andrei Svechnikov with 0.8.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with seven goals, adding four assists and totaling 11 points. Jonathan Dahlen has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Svechnikov has 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.