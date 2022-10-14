 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Raleigh, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose and Carolina hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 goals while allowing 261 last season for a -50 goal differential.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Hurricanes allowed 2.4 goals per game while scoring 3.4 last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Brett Pesce: day to day (lower body), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (lower body), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Last Game

