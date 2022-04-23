 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Chicago, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose takes on conference foe Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11, seventh in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-35-12, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Chicago in Western Conference action.

The Sharks are 15-23-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads them with 33 total goals.

The Blackhawks are 15-25-8 in conference matchups. Chicago has given up 52 power-play goals, killing 75.5% of opponent chances.

Chicago took down San Jose 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on April 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier has 73 total points for the Sharks, 33 goals and 40 assists. Noah Gregor has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 65 total assists and has 91 points. Alex DeBrincat has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-5-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (shoulder).

