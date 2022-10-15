How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Chicago, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -167, Blackhawks +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks as losers of three games in a row.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks committed 3.3 penalties per game and served 7.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic: day to day (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Jake McCabe: out (neck), Caleb Jones: out (shoulder), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).