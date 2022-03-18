 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Denver, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview

