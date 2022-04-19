How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Columbus, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose plays Columbus, aims to break home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-34-12, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Columbus looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Sharks are 16-16-5 at home. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 16-20-2 in road games. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Columbus won 6-4. Adam Boqvist scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Tomas Hertl has six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 34 games this season. Jack Roslovic has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-6-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).