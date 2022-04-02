How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Dallas visits San Jose after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (38-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, sixth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the San Jose Sharks after the Stars knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime.

The Sharks are 15-18-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Stars are 13-8-2 against opponents from the Central. Dallas has scored 191 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 31.

San Jose took down Dallas 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-four in 62 games this season. Tomas Hertl has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 66 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 42 assists. John Klingberg has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Jonathan Dahlen: day to day (face).

Stars: Esa Lindell: day to day (upper-body).