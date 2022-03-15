How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers

In Northern California, South Florida, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of the Bay Area and South Florida, you can also stream San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Florida after shutout victory

Florida Panthers (40-13-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (26-25-7, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit San Jose after the Sharks shut out Los Angeles 5-0. Adin Hill earned the victory in the net for San Jose after recording 29 saves.

The Sharks are 14-13-3 on their home ice. San Jose is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

The Panthers are 14-7-6 in road games. Florida averages 11.3 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.2 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

Florida beat San Jose 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 34 assists and has 40 points this season. Logan Couture has 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-38 in 57 games this season. Sam Reinhart has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).