How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers

In San Jose, Florida, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of San Jose or Florida, you can also stream San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks host the Panthers after Karlsson's hat trick

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Florida Panthers after Erik Karlsson’s hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Sharks’ 6-5 shootout loss.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 211 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.3 shots per game.

Florida is 5-3-1 overall and 2-4-0 in road games. The Panthers are sixth in the league with 48 total penalties (averaging 5.3 per game).

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has scored four goals with three assists for the Sharks. Karlsson has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and eight assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 5.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).