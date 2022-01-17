How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Kings play the Sharks, look for 5th straight win

Los Angeles Kings (20-13-5, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-2, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over San Jose.

The Sharks have gone 2-2-0 against division opponents. San Jose ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 4-3-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has scored 107 goals and ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals and has 31 points. Timo Meier has 12 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kempe leads the Kings with 17 goals and has 24 points. Phillip Danault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).

Kings: Martin Frk: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols).