How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on San Jose, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (25-25-7, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against San Jose aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 5-6-3 against opponents in the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Kings are 6-5-2 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles serves 7.7 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Brendan Lemieux leads them averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 54 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists. Logan Couture has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Olli Maatta leads the Kings with a plus-17 in 44 games this season. Trevor Moore has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: day to day (lower-body), Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).