How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Los Angeles following Meier's hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings after Timo Meier recorded a hat trick in the Sharks’ 8-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

San Jose has gone 6-9-3 overall with a 1-2-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks are 3-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has a 1-4-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 10-7-1 record overall. The Kings are 2-6-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has five goals and 13 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has two goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (upper-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), James Reimer: day to day (lower-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

