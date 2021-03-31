How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Stream Bally Sports Wisconsin

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Wisconsin area, this is the first Wild game on the all-new Bally Sports Wisconsin (which rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Wisconsin – this is your only option to stream Wild games all year long.

In the Bay Area, the game is available on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports Wisconsin on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair has launched a new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which launched on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports Wisconsin?

With the changeover from Fox Sports Wisconsin to Bally Sports Wisconsin, the channel numbers remain the same.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.