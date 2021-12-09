How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Minneapolis, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Minnesota after Hertl's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (18-6-1, first in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-11-1, second in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +121, Wild -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Minnesota Wild after Tomas Hertl scored three goals in the Sharks’ 5-3 win against the Flames.

The Sharks are 6-5-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose averages only 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads them averaging 0.5.

The Wild are 11-5-0 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, San Jose won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 26 total points for the Sharks, 11 goals and 15 assists. Logan Couture has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kirill Kaprizov has 30 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 21 assists for the Wild. Alex Goligoski has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).