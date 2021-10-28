 Skip to Content
How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sharks vs. Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal plays San Jose on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
Montreal Canadiens (1-6-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-2-0, third in the Pacific)
San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -144, Canadiens +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits San Jose looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall and 11-13-4 at home a season ago. The Sharks recorded 233 assists on 146 total goals last season.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the
Canadiens compiled an .896 save percentage while allowing 2.8 goals on 28.0 shots per game last season.

San Jose knocked off Montreal 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19. Jonathan Dahlen scored two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.
Canadiens: None listed.

