How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Nashville, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Nashville visits San Jose after Duchene's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (30-20-4, fourth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-24-6, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the San Jose Sharks after Matt Duchene scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The Sharks are 10-12-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

The Predators are 11-5-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game, but is seventh in the conference averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 26, Nashville won 3-1. Roman Josi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 53 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 29 assists. Logan Couture has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Josi leads the Predators with 41 total assists and has 55 points. Filip Forsberg has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: James Reimer: out (lower-body), Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).