How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Prague Game Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks play the Predators in Prague

Nashville Predators (1-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-0, in the Pacific Division)

Prague; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -180, Sharks +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at O2 Arena in Prague.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. Goalies for the Sharks averaged 28.8 saves per game last season while allowing 3.2 goals per game.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while giving up 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.

Predators: 1-0-0, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 0.5 penalties and 1.3 penalty minutes while giving up 0.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Predators: None listed.

What Are Your Streaming Options for Predators vs. Sharks?

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.