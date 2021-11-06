How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and New York, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Devils take on the Sharks on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (4-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-4-0, third in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -141, Devils +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey looks to end its three-game slide with a victory against San Jose.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall and 11-13-4 at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sharks allowed 3.3 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 12-12-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged 2.6 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sharks: Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (health protocols), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Erik Karlsson: day to day (health protocols), Santeri Hatakka: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (health protocols), Kevin Labanc: day to day (health protocols).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).