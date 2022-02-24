 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and New York, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: New York visits San Jose after Parise's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (19-20-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-22-6, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the San Jose Sharks after Zach Parise scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The Sharks have gone 11-11-3 in home games. San Jose averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 64 total minutes.

The Islanders are 9-10-3 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 52 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 29 assists. Logan Couture has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 22 total assists and has 34 points. Noah Dobson has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-5-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom: day to day (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.