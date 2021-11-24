 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks host the Senators following overtime win

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-11-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-8-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -173, Senators +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit San Jose after the Sharks knocked off Carolina 2-1 in overtime.

The Sharks are 4-3-1 at home. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Senators have gone 1-4-1 away from home. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 15 total points for the Sharks, six goals and nine assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with seven goals and has 16 points. Josh Norris has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.