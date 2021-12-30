 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Philadelphia, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Flyers visit the Sharks following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -140, Flyers +117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the San Jose Sharks after the Flyers beat Seattle 3-2 in overtime.

The Sharks are 8-7-1 at home. San Jose averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jayden Halbgewachs leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Flyers are 7-6-3 in road games. Philadelphia is 25th in the Eastern Conference with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 31 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 18 assists. Tomas Hertl has 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 15 total assists and has 26 points. Cam Atkinson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flyers: Derick Brassard: out (health protocols), Carter Hart: out (health protocols), Scott Laughton: out (health protocols).

