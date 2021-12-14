How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. While in Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

If you live outside of San Francisco and Seattle, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Seattle faces San Jose on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken (9-15-3, eighth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-12-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -139, Kraken +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to end its three-game slide when the Kraken play San Jose.

The Sharks are 2-0-0 against the rest of their division. San Jose has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 86.1% of opponent chances.

The Kraken are 3-10-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-10 in 23 games this season. Erik Karlsson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Jaden Schwartz has 19 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 13 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kraken: Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19), Yanni Gourde: out (covid-19 protocol).