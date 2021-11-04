How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and St. Louis, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts St. Louis after Hertl's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (6-1-1, first in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-3-0, third in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +110, Blues -132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit San Jose after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-3 victory against the Sabres.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall and 11-13-4 at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 22 power play goals on 156 power play opportunities last season.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Blues allowed 2.8 goals on 29.6 shots per game last season.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jonathan Dahlen: out (covid-19 protocol), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: out (covid-19 protocol), Radim Simek: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Middleton: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Nieto: out (covid-19 protocol), Andrew Cogliano: out (covid-19 protocol).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).