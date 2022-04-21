How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and St. Louis, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win

St. Louis Blues (46-20-11, third in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-34-12, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits San Jose trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 15-22-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 33 total goals.

The Blues are 31-8-6 in Western Conference play. St. Louis is second in the Western Conference recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.6 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, St. Louis won 4-1. Brandon Saad scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier has 73 total points for the Sharks, 33 goals and 40 assists. Nick Bonino has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 55 total assists and has 74 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has 10 goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-5-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 5.1 goals, 9.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed).