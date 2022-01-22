How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Tampa, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Meier and San Jose take on Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-18-2, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +169, Lightning -202; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Timo Meier and San Jose take on Tampa Bay. Meier is eighth in the league with 46 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Sharks are 11-8-2 at home. San Jose leads the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Meier averaging 0.7.

The Lightning have gone 13-6-2 away from home. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 19.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-15 in 36 games this season. Tomas Hertl has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 34 total assists and has 43 points. Ondrej Palat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (lower body).