How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun Extra and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Tampa, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun Extra and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Tampa Bay after Couture's 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-7-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks had a 19.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 216 chances.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 30-20-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

