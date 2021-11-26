 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Toronto plays San Jose, seeks 6th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (14-6-1, first in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +125, Maple Leafs -150; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against San Jose aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 5-3-1 on their home ice. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Timo Meier with 0.8.

The Maple Leafs are 5-3-0 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

San Jose defeated Toronto 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 22. Logan Couture scored two goals for the Sharks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with 11 assists and has 18 points this season. Couture has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 18 points, scoring nine goals and collecting nine assists. Auston Matthews has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

