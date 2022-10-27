 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks bring home skid into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 18-18-5 at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.6 per game on 29.3 shots per game.

Toronto went 54-21-7 overall and 24-14-6 in road games a season ago. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

