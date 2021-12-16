How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Vancouver plays San Jose on 5-game win streak

Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2, eighth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-13-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -134, Canucks +111; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against San Jose.

The Sharks are 2-1-0 against opponents in the Pacific. San Jose serves 7.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jonah Gadjovich leads them averaging 1.8.

The Canucks are 6-8-2 in conference games. Vancouver ranks 31st in the league with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 17 assists and has 28 points this season. Logan Couture has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 29 points, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: Brad Hunt: out (health protocols).