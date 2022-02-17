 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks take on the Canucks on 4-game losing streak

Vancouver Canucks (22-21-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-21-4, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Vancouver.

The Sharks are 3-4-0 against division opponents. San Jose has surrendered 19 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 5-3-5 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is 31st in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Vancouver won 5-2. Brock Boeser recorded two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 47 total points for the Sharks, 21 goals and 26 assists. Tomas Hertl has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 17 goals and has 48 points. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (health and safety protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Quinn Hughes: out (covid-19).

