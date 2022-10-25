How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

In San Francisco, Las Vegas, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

All Live TV Streaming Services

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Sharks try to break home losing streak in game against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -186, Sharks +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights looking to end their three-game home slide.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and went 9-12-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks had a -50 goal differential last season, scoring 211 goals while allowing 261.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 262 goals while giving up 244 for a +18 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).