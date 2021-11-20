How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Washington, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Washington visits San Jose after Hathaway's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (10-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-7-1, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +110, Capitals -132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the San Jose Sharks after Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in the Capitals’ 2-0 win against the Kings.

The Sharks are 3-2-1 at home. San Jose is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Timo Meier averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 5-1-2 on the road. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with three shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with seven goals, adding four assists and collecting 11 points. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-14 in 17 games this season. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).