 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Washington, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Washington visits San Jose after Hathaway's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Washington Capitals (10-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-7-1, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +110, Capitals -132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the San Jose Sharks after Garnet Hathaway scored two goals in the Capitals’ 2-0 win against the Kings.

The Sharks are 3-2-1 at home. San Jose is the top team in the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Timo Meier averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 5-1-2 on the road. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with three shorthanded goals, led by Alex Ovechkin with one.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with seven goals, adding four assists and collecting 11 points. Brent Burns has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-14 in 17 games this season. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.