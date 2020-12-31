How to Watch 2020 Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State Live for Free Without Cable
On Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST, the #22 San Jose State Spartans face the Ball State Cardinals from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ in the 2020 Arizona Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Jose State Spartans vs. Ball State Cardinals
- When: Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
