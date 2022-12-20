How to Watch 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State Game Live Without Cable

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the San Jose State Spartans face the Eastern Michigan Eagles from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose State Spartans vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

When: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

The San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

This will be the first appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for both teams, with San Jose State making their 12th bowl game overall and Eastern Michigan making their sixth. The Eagles will be looking for their first bowl win in five appearances under coach Chris Creighton, while the Spartans will be led by coach Brent Brennan, who is the first coach to lead the team to two bowl games since Claude Gilbert did it in 1986 and 1987. The last time these two teams faced off was in the 1987 California Bowl, which Eastern Michigan won 30-27.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State Game Preview: Spartans, Eagles to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

By The Associated Press

San Jose State (7-4, Mountain West) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4, MAC) Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,885 yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Eastern Michigan: QB Taylor Powell, 1,813 yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs; RB Samson Evans, 1,084 yards, 13 TDs.

NOTABLE

San Jose State: Brent Brennan is the first coach to lead the Spartans to two bowl games since Claude Gilbert did it in 1986 and 1987.

Eastern Michigan: Earned a share of the MAC West Division title and is looking for its first bowl win in five appearances under coach Chris Creighton.

LAST TIME

Eastern Michigan beat San Jose State 30-27 in the 1987 California Bowl in Fresno.

BOWL HISTORY

San Jose State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; 12th bowl game overall.

Eastern Michigan: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; sixth bowl berth overall.