 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State Game Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the San Jose State Spartans face the Eastern Michigan Eagles from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose State Spartans vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

The San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

This will be the first appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for both teams, with San Jose State making their 12th bowl game overall and Eastern Michigan making their sixth. The Eagles will be looking for their first bowl win in five appearances under coach Chris Creighton, while the Spartans will be led by coach Brent Brennan, who is the first coach to lead the team to two bowl games since Claude Gilbert did it in 1986 and 1987. The last time these two teams faced off was in the 1987 California Bowl, which Eastern Michigan won 30-27.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State Game Preview: Spartans, Eagles to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

By The Associated Press

San Jose State (7-4, Mountain West) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4, MAC) Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,885 yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Eastern Michigan: QB Taylor Powell, 1,813 yards, 14 TDs, seven INTs; RB Samson Evans, 1,084 yards, 13 TDs.

NOTABLE

San Jose State: Brent Brennan is the first coach to lead the Spartans to two bowl games since Claude Gilbert did it in 1986 and 1987.

Eastern Michigan: Earned a share of the MAC West Division title and is looking for its first bowl win in five appearances under coach Chris Creighton.

LAST TIME

Eastern Michigan beat San Jose State 30-27 in the 1987 California Bowl in Fresno.

BOWL HISTORY

San Jose State: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; 12th bowl game overall.

Eastern Michigan: First appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl; sixth bowl berth overall.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.