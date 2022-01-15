How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Santa Clara Broncos face the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs from Leavey Center. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream NBC Sports Bay Area on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?

You can watch the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game on NBC Sports Bay Area with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game on NBC Sports Bay Area with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game on NBC Sports Bay Area with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer NBC Sports Bay Area so you won’t be able to stream the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC Sports Bay Area so you won’t be able to stream the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game.

Can you stream Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC Sports Bay Area so you won’t be able to stream the Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga game.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Preview: Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against Santa Clara after 30-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-5, 1-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Drew Timme scored 30 points in Gonzaga’s 110-84 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Broncos have gone 8-2 in home games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 15.8 assists per game led by PJ Pipes averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 8.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Williams is averaging 19 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Timme is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Holmgren is averaging 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.