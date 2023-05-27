How to Watch ‘Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Beloved comedian and actress Sarah Silverman is bringing her edgy comedy back to screens everywhere this week! Silverman’s new stand-up special “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” debuts on Max on Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET. There’s no telling what will come out of Silverman’s brain next, but considering how long she’s been at the top of her game, there’s a good bet it will be hysterical. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly and critically acclaimed podcast “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” and she recently wrapped production on Netflix’s “Maestro.” On stage, Silverman continues to cement her status as a force in stand-up comedy and is currently traveling around North America on her “Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips” tour.

Silverman returns with her first HBO comedy special since 2013’s acclaimed “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.” Filmed at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” features the New England native showcasing her fearless chutzpah, her tenacious spirit and of course, her hilarious comedic chops.

What devices can you use to stream 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love' Trailer