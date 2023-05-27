 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Beloved comedian and actress Sarah Silverman is bringing her edgy comedy back to screens everywhere this week! Silverman’s new stand-up special “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” debuts on Max on Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET. There’s no telling what will come out of Silverman’s brain next, but considering how long she’s been at the top of her game, there’s a good bet it will be hysterical. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'

About 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly and critically acclaimed podcast “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” and she recently wrapped production on Netflix’s “Maestro.” On stage, Silverman continues to cement her status as a force in stand-up comedy and is currently traveling around North America on her “Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips” tour.

Silverman returns with her first HBO comedy special since 2013’s acclaimed “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.” Filmed at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” features the New England native showcasing her fearless chutzpah, her tenacious spirit and of course, her hilarious comedic chops.

What devices can you use to stream 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love' Trailer

