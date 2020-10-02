How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46 Premiere Live Online

And they’re back, live from New York. “Saturday Night Live” comes back tomorrow night for what’s promising to be an exciting 46th season. The premiere episode sees Chris Rock coming back to 30 Rock as host, accompanied by musical guest Meg Thee Stallion. The “SNL” season 46 premiere airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to Watch the “SNL” Season 46 Premiere

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

With the election season well underway, the satiric show is looking like it will be extra zesty this time around. Maya Rudolph will be back on stage, reprising her wildly popular role as senator Kamala Harris, while eager fans get to see Jim Carrey portray former vice president Joe Biden. Alec Baldwin will be back as Donald Trump, while “SNL” repertory member, Beck Bennett will play Mike Pence again.

For the first time, we’ll see how they handle the reaction to the first Presidential debate, as well as President Trump’s stunning COVID diagnoses.

With COVID-19 still abound, everyone stepping foot in Studio 8H has to naturally follow strict guidelines. In preparation for the new season, creator of the show, Lorne Michaels along with the rest of the staff and crew at “SNL,” has been working with the governor’s office to get the show as close to its pre-pandemic mode of operation as possible.

The crew has limited meetings to hold only three people, there are heat sensors rapid coronavirus tests required to get into 30 Rock, they have also limited the amount of people permitted to be on the studio floor at a time, and of course masks are mandated at all times.

Last week, NBC announced that Peacock is officially becoming the streaming home for “Saturday Night Live.” When the service first launched in July, it only had select episodes from the long-running variety show. Starting October 1st however, the entire 45 season catalog will be coming to the streaming service.

How to Stream the “Saturday Night Live” Season 46 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “SNL” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options