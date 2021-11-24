How to Watch ‘Saved By the Bell’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “Saved By the Bell” reboot, a Peacock Original, returns for another season. In the new season, viewers will get to meet a new group of students at Bayside High. The second season of the reboot makes its debut on Peacock on Wednesday, November 24. All 10 episodes are available to stream on November 24, so you can binge the new season over the Thanksgiving holiday if you’d like. You can watch the new season with a Peacock subscription.

How to Watch ‘Saved By the Bell’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Wednesday, November 24

Where: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a Peacock subscription.

About ‘Saved By the Bell’

The Bayside High crew is preparing to win it all in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Getting there isn’t as easy as it sounds, though. Mac is all-in, hoping to achieve his goals. However, Daisy ends up distracted by the new student council vice president, while Aisha tries to find a replacement for football. Slater and Jessie reconnect after plenty of relationship drama. Lexi challenges herself to be a better girlfriend to Jamie as he navigates life with newly divorced parents. DeVante’s new relationship takes off.

The cast features Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, Mitchell Hogg as Mac Morris, Josie Totah as Lexi, Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano and Dexter Darden as DeVante. John Michael Higgins plays the newest addition to Bayside High, Principal Toddman.

If you would like to catch up on season 1 before season 2 premieres, you can find every episode on Peacock.

Saved by the Bell November 25, 2020 When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘Saved By the Bell’ Season 2 For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. If you are an Xfinity or Cox customer, you can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier only costs $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV