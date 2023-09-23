How to Watch ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure’

“Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure” brings viewers inside her recent passion project. For years, she has admired world-renowned primatologist, Dian Fossey. Now, Ellen has a chance to continue Fossey’s important work and follow her own dreams of protecting gorillas and furthering education about conservation efforts.

In the two-hour special, Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi travel to Rwanda to create The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. This conservation project is all about protecting the gorillas and their environment. It’s not an easy task with lots of planning and hard work required. Along the way, they hit hurdles in the form of natural disasters. Fortunately, despite these challenges, Ellen and her team are able to pull it off, creating an incredible campus. The special brings viewers inside this special journey and raises awareness of gorilla conservation.

In addition to watching the program on Animal Planet, you can stream it on-demand on discovery+ and Max the following day.

Can you watch ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure’ for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure on Philo.

You can watch ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure’ episode schedule?

After the special premieres on Saturday, Sept. 23, an encore showing will air on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on Animal Planet.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure’?

You can watch Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

