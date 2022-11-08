How to Watch ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new documentary about one of the greatest to ever play the game of baseball is coming to HBO and HBO Max. “Say Hey, Willie Mays!” debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and follows Mays’ life on and off the field. Players including Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, and other baseball luminaries such as the late Vin Scully share their knowledge and stories of the man nicknamed “The Say Hey Kid.” You can stream “Say Hey, Willie Mays” on Nov. 8 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’

About ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’

Willie Mays’ life is a uniquely American story, intersecting with a transformative era of Black American history. From the challenges of his formative years playing Negro League baseball in Birmingham, Al. to landing on the country’s biggest stage in New York at the inception of televised games, and expanding with the sport to the west coast during the peak of the Civil Rights movement.

Mays transfixed fans from coast to coast with his playing style, jubilant persona, and contagious smile, and helped to erode racial barriers and move the sport of baseball — and the American dialog — forward.

“Over the years, the fans have given me so much joy, and I am excited to express my thanks again through this wonderful documentary and its telling of the story of my career and life,” Mays said regarding the film. “I have worked hard and been fortunate to do many amazing things over the course of my life, and I am excited and proud that the people who see this film, including younger fans who never saw me play, will have the chance to relive this great journey with me and have a few laughs along the way.”

